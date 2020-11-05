IPL 2020 News Trailblazers vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana's TRL vs Mithali Raj's VEL Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Points Table, Toss Update Where and when to watch Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Live Updates: Get the latest updates and news on Mithali Raj's Velocity vs Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers, head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 November, 2020 11:29 IST Trailblazers will take on Velocity in Sharjah on Thursday. - V.V. KRISHNAN Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 November, 2020 11:29 IST Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will take on Mithali Raj's Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.It has been a trying eight months for India's women cricketers. They haven't had a game all this while following the coronavirus outbreak.Women’s T20 Challenge: Back in business!Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRVelocity1102+0.204Trailblazers00000.000Supernovas1010-0.204 Here's how the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah played out: Sushma Verma and Sune Luus starred with the bat as Velocity secured a win over Supernovas off the penultimate ball in the tournament opener in Sharjah. Read the full report here - READThe young Shafali Verma has been making waves since her T20I debut in September last year. The 16-year-old ended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2019/20 with 163 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 158.25. Here's her story- READIndia would have had more women cricketers today if the BCCI had brought women’s cricket under its fold earlier than in 2006-07, says Mithali Raj - READIndia batting great Sunil Gavaskar bats for full-fledged Women's IPL, says the tournament will provide exposure for the country's women's cricketers - READThe Jio Cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai can be availed to conduct trials, camps and host competitive matches involving the Indian women's national team. Here's the full story - READShantha Rangaswamy, the first India women’s Test captain, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2 - READAustralia’s Alyssa Healy is disappointed that Indian stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will not be able to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) this year as the tournament dates clash with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Women’s T20 Challenge - READThailand cricketer Natthakan Chantham will feature for Smriti Mandhana led Trailblazers in Women's T20 Challenge. Here's all you need to know about the 24-year-old- READKarnataka's Anagha Murali, 16, is excited and nervous about competing with stars in the Women's T20 Challenge. She cites Ravindra Jadeja as her idol. Here's all you need to know about the Team Velocity youngster - READWomen's cricket needs better marketing and investment to grow, and not “dubious” innovations like a shorter pitch or smaller boundaries, said India pace bowler Shikha Pandey - READCan women’s sport survive in the post-pandemic world? Aarti Dabas writes in Sportstar - READ Time to gear up for the #JioWomensT20Challenge We say BRING IT ON #Velocity #Supernovas #Trailblazers @M_Raj03 | @mandhana_smriti | @ImHarmanpreet | @reliancejio | @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/uALPQDoyWN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020 Women's T20 Challenge: Top performers Top run-scorersTop wicket-takers Chamari Athapaththu (44)Ekta Bisht (3)Sune Luus (37)Leigh Kasperek (2)Sushma Verma (34)Ayabonga Khaka (2) Trailblazers Predicted XISmriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen DeolVelocity Predicted XIMithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta BishtLast meeting:Velocity 113/7 beat Trailblazers 112/6 on May 8, 2019WATCH EPISODE 7 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MITHALI RAJ View this post on Instagram Barely a few days left to see @mithaliraj & Co. in action in the #WomensT20Challenge. We caught up with the Indian skipper about who she's rooting for in #IPL2020, returning to cricket, and more on @tissot_official presents Sportstar Extras #T20Time. EPISODE OUT SOON A post shared by Sportstar (@sportstarweb) on Nov 2, 2020 at 6:07am PST All you need to know:What: Velocity vs Trailblazers, 2nd MatchDate – 05/11/2020 | ThursdayMatch Start Time – 3:30 PM ISTTV Channel – Star SportsOnline platform – Disney+HotstarSquads:Trailblazers Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Simran BahadurVelocity Squad: Mithali Raj(c), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Sushma Verma(w), Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Anagha Murali