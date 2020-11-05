Trailblazers vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana's TRL vs Mithali Raj's VEL Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Points Table, Toss Update Where and when to watch

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will take on Mithali Raj's Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It has been a trying eight months for India's women cricketers. They haven't had a game all this while following the coronavirus outbreak.

Women’s T20 Challenge: Back in business!

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Velocity 1 1 0 2 +0.204 Trailblazers 0 0 0 0 0.000 Supernovas 1 0 1 0 -0.204

Here's how the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah played out: Sushma Verma and Sune Luus starred with the bat as Velocity secured a win over Supernovas off the penultimate ball in the tournament opener in Sharjah. Read the full report here - READ

The young Shafali Verma has been making waves since her T20I debut in September last year. The 16-year-old ended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2019/20 with 163 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 158.25. Here's her story- READ

India would have had more women cricketers today if the BCCI had brought women’s cricket under its fold earlier than in 2006-07, says Mithali Raj - READ

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar bats for full-fledged Women's IPL, says the tournament will provide exposure for the country's women's cricketers - READ

The Jio Cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai can be availed to conduct trials, camps and host competitive matches involving the Indian women's national team. Here's the full story - READ

Shantha Rangaswamy, the first India women’s Test captain, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2 - READ

Australia’s Alyssa Healy is disappointed that Indian stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will not be able to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) this year as the tournament dates clash with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Women’s T20 Challenge - READ

Thailand cricketer Natthakan Chantham will feature for Smriti Mandhana led Trailblazers in Women's T20 Challenge. Here's all you need to know about the 24-year-old- READ

Karnataka's Anagha Murali, 16, is excited and nervous about competing with stars in the Women's T20 Challenge. She cites Ravindra Jadeja as her idol. Here's all you need to know about the Team Velocity youngster - READ

Women's cricket needs better marketing and investment to grow, and not “dubious” innovations like a shorter pitch or smaller boundaries, said India pace bowler Shikha Pandey - READ

Can women’s sport survive in the post-pandemic world? Aarti Dabas writes in Sportstar - READ

Time to gear up for the #JioWomensT20Challenge



We say BRING IT ON #Velocity #Supernovas #Trailblazers @M_Raj03 | @mandhana_smriti | @ImHarmanpreet | @reliancejio | @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/uALPQDoyWN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Women's T20 Challenge: Top performers

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers Chamari Athapaththu (44) Ekta Bisht (3) Sune Luus (37) Leigh Kasperek (2) Sushma Verma (34) Ayabonga Khaka (2)

Trailblazers Predicted XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol

Velocity Predicted XI

Mithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht

Last meeting:

Velocity 113/7 beat Trailblazers 112/6 on May 8, 2019

