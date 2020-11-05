IPL 2020 News MI vs DC Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11, Predicted Playing XI, Toss, Live Streaming, LIVE Score, Fantasy Playing Tips MI vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM IST Thursday November 5 Dubai: Rohit's Mumbai takes on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi MI vs DC Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Score Updates: Get the latest updates and news on Mumbai vs Delhi IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl Dream 11 - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 November, 2020 12:08 IST Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will face Shreays Iyer's Delhi in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 November, 2020 12:08 IST Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai on Thursday November 5 at 7:30 PM IST. MI vs DC head to head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Updates: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for PreviewDefending champion Mumbai Indians may have been thrashed by 10 wickets by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but going into Thursday’s first qualifier against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium, it is the firm favourite.For MI, Tuesday's game was a dead-rubber, having already sealed top spot. It used the opportunity to rest three of its best players in Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets), Trent Boult (20 wickets) and Hardik Pandya, a luxury most teams cannot afford. That’s how much of a well-oiled machine MI is.If anything, the match against SRH can be considered a positive, for skipper Rohit Sharma emerged unscathed after his return from a hamstring injury.PREDICTED XI FOR MI AND DCMumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahDelhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Tushar Deshpande IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule:PlayoffsDATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUENovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 17:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayFinal7:30 PMDubai IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)128416+1.186Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Chennai Super Kings (X)135810-0.532 IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves thirdIPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixthQUALIFIER 1Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDubai International Stadium, 7.30pm onwardsSquadsDelhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit YadavMumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-NileWhen and Where To Watch Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 - MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?The Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app.