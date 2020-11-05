Home IPL 2020 News DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Shreyas Iyer vs Rohit Sharma MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Updates: Follow Sportstar's Head-to-Head records, playoff race between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 09:12 IST The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 09:12 IST The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the first Qualifier of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs stage at the Dubai International Stadum in the UAE on Thursday.Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 14| DC 12)The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times, as opposed to DC's 12 wins. Last IPL meeting:MI (111/1 in 14.2 overs) beat DC (110/9 in 20 overs) by 9 wickets.In their reverse league stage fixture of this edition, the sides locked horns in Dubai on October 31, Saturday. It was a one-sided affair as Mumbai trumped Delhi by a convincing nine-wicket win. Bowling first, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ran through DC's batting line-up with a three-wicket haul each. In response, youngster Ishan Kishan smashed a 47-ball 72 to see his team over the line. IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)MI- Mumbai has undergone a mixed bag of form as it has only won three of its last five matches and goes into this game after a loss in its final league stage encounter. (3:2)DC- Delhi has lost four of its last five matches but heads into this contest on the back of a win (1:4)Top performers so far-MI :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersQuinton de Kock (443)Jasprit Bumrah (23)Ishan Kishan (428)Trent Boult (20)Suryakumar Yadav (410)Rahul Chahar (15) Top performers so far-DC :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersShikhar Dhawan (525)Kagiso Rabada (25)Shreyas Iyer (421)Anrich Nortje (19)Rishabh Pant (282)R. Ashwin (10) IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)MI: Four-time champion Mumbai Indians has played 16 playoffs matches in the history of IPL. It has won 10 games, while losing six. (10:6)DC: Delhi, which is yet to get its hand on the coveted trophy, has only featured in the playoffs six times. It has won just one game and lost five. (1:5) IPL Overall Results:YearMumbai IndiansDelhi Capitals20085th4th20097th3rd20102nd5th20113rd10th20124th3rd20131st9th20144th8th20151st7th20165th6th20171st6th20185th8th20191st3rd Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos