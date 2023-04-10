IPL News

Virat Kohli equals record for most 50-plus scores at single venue in T20s

Kohli notched up his 24th score of fifty or more at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru following his 35-ball half-century against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 22:01 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli equalled the record for scoring the most number of fifty-plus scores at a single venue in T20 cricket during the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli notched up his 24th score of fifty or more at the venue following his 35-ball half-century and equalled Alex Hales’ record, who has the same number of fifty-plus scores in T20s at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The former RCB skipper has scored 21 fifties and three hundreds at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The venue has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli in the IPL as he has scored 2,489 runs here, including 18 fifties and three hundreds. In Twenty20 Internationals, Kohli has just one fifty in five matches. Two of his fifties at the ground came during the Champions League T20 in 2011.

VIRAT KOHLI STATS AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM IN T20s

TournamentMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score100s/50s
All T20s 91290538.22140.671133/21
IPL77248938.29139.671133/18
T20Is 511629.00126.0872*0/1

