Why are green tree symbols appearing for every dot ball in IPL final 2023?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, having partnered with the Tata Group, has promised to plant as many as 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the three Playoff games and the Final.

Chennai 29 May, 2023 20:56 IST
A JioCinema screengrab | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A number of Indian Premier League fans were left bewildered by new green tree symbols appearing and blinking for every dot ball bowled during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 on May 23.

The confusion was finally put to rest by commentator Harsha Bhogle, who revealed on air that the step was a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s green initiative.

As it turned out, the BCCI, having partnered with the Tata Group, has promised to plant as many as 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the three Playoff games and the Final.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted about the initiative after the match.

During the Eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, 96 dots were registered. The second Qualifier (GT vs MI), however, saw 68 dot balls being bowled.

