A number of Indian Premier League fans were left bewildered by new green tree symbols appearing and blinking for every dot ball bowled during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 on May 23.

The confusion was finally put to rest by commentator Harsha Bhogle, who revealed on air that the step was a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s green initiative.

As it turned out, the BCCI, having partnered with the Tata Group, has promised to plant as many as 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the three Playoff games and the Final.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted about the initiative after the match.

We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls.



Who says T20 is a batter's game? Bowlers' it's all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots 🌳 🌳 🌳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 24, 2023

During the Eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, 96 dots were registered. The second Qualifier (GT vs MI), however, saw 68 dot balls being bowled.