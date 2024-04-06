MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Who is Saurav Chauhan, the explosive batter from Gujarat making his RCB debut against RR?

The 23-year-old Saurav hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was roped in by RCB for the base price of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2024 auction in December.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 19:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Saurav Chauhan.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Saurav Chauhan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Saurav Chauhan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Saurav Chauhan was slotted into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) starting eleven against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

“[An] Exciting talent! Looking at him play, he’s got serious hitting ability, beautiful bat swing and astonishing power,” captain Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

The 23-year-old Saurav hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was roped in by RCB for the base price of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2024 auction in December.

Known for his explosive batting style, Saurav first made headlines when he struck a 13-ball half century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh in 2023. His fifty was the fastest in the tournament until it was bettered by Ashutosh Sharma, who was acquired by Punjab Kings in IPL, who notched up a fifty in just 12 deliveries.

Across eight innings in the competition, Saurav scored 251 runs, scoring at a staggering strike rate of over 182. In T20s, Saurav has 464 runs in 19 innings and a strike rate in excess of 152.

