Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes maiden IPL hundred in MI vs RR match, becomes fourth youngest centurion

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his first Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

A hundred at 'home' for Yashasvi Jaiswal



The RR opener is the fourth youngest player to score a century in the IPL. A proper show on home turf!



🔗 https://t.co/Xamb3TfiFy | #MIvRRpic.twitter.com/4LYvvAcb8a — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 30, 2023

The left-hander brought up his century off 53 balls with a four off Riley Meredith and, at 21 years and 123 days, became the fourth youngest player ever to score a hundred in the IPL. Manish Pandey (19 years, 253 days) is the youngest centurion in the IPL, followed by Rishabh Pant (20 years, 218 days) and Devdutt Padikkal (20 years, 289 days).

Batter Age Team Opposition Venue Year Manish Pandey 19 years, 253 days Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers Centurion 2009 Rishabh Pant 20 years, 218 days Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 2018 Devdutt Padikkal 20 years, 289 days Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Wankhede 2021 Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 years, 123 days Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Wankhede 2023 Sanju Samson 22 years, 151 days Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017

Jaiswal was dismissed for 124 off 62 balls and equalled Jos Buttler’s record for the highest score by a Rajasthan Royals batter. Buttler had scored a 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 at Delhi.

“I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots. I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. The things I do in practice will reflect in the game. I have worked a lot on my batting, my skills with Zubin (Bharucha) sir right through the season, white-ball and red-ball. When I got to the hundred, it was an amazing feeling and this is what I wanted. It is really special. I need to enjoy it but I need to look forward and keep going. I never thought about slowing down, I know my role in the team. I need to keep going and make sure run-rate is high and contribute as much as I can in whatever way possible to the team,” Jaiswal said during the innings break.

Jaiswal also wrested the IPL 2023 Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis. He has scored 428 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.70 and also has three half-centuries to his name this season.