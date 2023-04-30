IPL News

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes maiden IPL hundred in MI vs RR match, becomes fourth youngest centurion

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his first Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 21:19 IST
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 21:19 IST
Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his first Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his first Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The left-hander brought up his century off 53 balls with a four off Riley Meredith and, at 21 years and 123 days, became the fourth youngest player ever to score a hundred in the IPL. Manish Pandey (19 years, 253 days) is the youngest centurion in the IPL, followed by Rishabh Pant (20 years, 218 days) and Devdutt Padikkal (20 years, 289 days).

BatterAge TeamOppositionVenueYear
Manish Pandey19 years, 253 daysRoyal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersCenturion2009
Rishabh Pant20 years, 218 daysDelhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhi2018
Devdutt Padikkal20 years, 289 daysRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsWankhede2021
Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 years, 123 daysRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansWankhede2023
Sanju Samson22 years, 151 daysDelhi DaredevilsRising Pune SupergiantPune2017

Jaiswal was dismissed for 124 off 62 balls and equalled Jos Buttler’s record for the highest score by a Rajasthan Royals batter. Buttler had scored a 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 at Delhi.

“I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots. I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. The things I do in practice will reflect in the game. I have worked a lot on my batting, my skills with Zubin (Bharucha) sir right through the season, white-ball and red-ball. When I got to the hundred, it was an amazing feeling and this is what I wanted. It is really special. I need to enjoy it but I need to look forward and keep going. I never thought about slowing down, I know my role in the team. I need to keep going and make sure run-rate is high and contribute as much as I can in whatever way possible to the team,” Jaiswal said during the innings break.

Jaiswal also wrested the IPL 2023 Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis. He has scored 428 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.70 and also has three half-centuries to his name this season.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us