Jaiswal’s thumb rule: Simulation in RR’s Talegaon Academy, talking to senior players, keeping calm

Jaiswal, who struck IPL’s fastest half-century in 13 balls en route to his magnificent 98 not out in 47 balls, has now scored 575 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 167 plus. He is just one run short of Faf du Plessis’ current aggregate of 576.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 12 May, 2023 12:37 IST
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose unbeaten 47-ball 98 enabled Rajasthan Royals to thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, said a disciplined approach, including attention to fitness, made him a better player.

The 21-year-old, who scored the fastest Indian Premier League half-century in just 13 deliveries, gave priority to his preparation and being in the zone.

“It’s about my preparation, how focused and disciplined I am – especially on my fitness. After fielding for 20 overs, you have to open the innings with such intensity. Overall, I do what I can outside cricket to keep myself fit and mentally strong. I get confidence from that. It does not mean I will play this way in every match,” said Jaiswal in the post-match press conference.

“My thumb rule is (priority to) my routine and the process. I try my best to keep my focus on that and keep learning every match. It’s very important to take my game forward.

“I have legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance, I speak to M.S. (Dhoni) bhai, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhai, Jos (Buttler) bhai and Sanju (Samson) bhai about how to keep my mind in control, what to think. I always try to learn and improve…I talk a lot with (RR director of cricket) Zubin (Bharucha) Sir about my batting. We have a good academy in Talegaon. My main preparation happens there,” said Jaiswal, who has amassed 575 runs and is one run short of orange cap holder Faf Du Plessis.

Jaiswal was delighted to have scored the fastest IPL fifty and did not regret missing out on an opportunity to get another hundred.

The young left-hander, who plundered 26 off the first over bowled by Nitish Rana, said he was ready to get some quick runs.

KKR top-scorer Venkatesh Iyer also lauded Jaiswal. “It’s the variety of shots he played, effective and orthodox. He played just one reverse hit. He is a man in form, an amazing batter,” said Venkatesh, admitting the ploy to open the bowling with Rana, unfortunately, did not work for KKR.

