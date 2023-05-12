Videos

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Expected Nitish Rana to open the bowling, was ready to take him on

Team Sportstar
12 May, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

The 21-year old notched up his fifty off just 13 balls to achieve this feat. Jaiswal smacked 26 runs in the first over off KKR skipper Nitish Rana to kickstart a 150-run chase.

Jaiswal has now amassed more than 530 runs this season overtaking Ishan Kishan’s (516) record of most runs in an IPL season by an uncapped Indian player. Jaiswal is second behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (576 runs) in the highest run-getters list this season.

