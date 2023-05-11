Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history during KKR vs RR match

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

The 21-year old notched up his fifty off just 13 balls to achieve this feat. Jaiswal smacked 26 runs in the first over off KKR skipper Nitish Rana to kickstart a 150-run chase.

Jaiswal has now amassed more than 530 runs this season overtaking Ishan Kishan’s (516) record of most runs in an IPL season by an uncapped Indian player. Jaiswal is second behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (576 runs) in the highest run-getters list this season.

Earlier this season, Jaiswal became the joint-second fastest Indian to hit 1000 IPL runs after reaching the elite milestone in just 34 innings. Among Indians, only batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad had entered the club faster—in 31 innings.

In the first innings, Jaiswal’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, with 186 wickets, became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and ended up with four wickets for 25 runs in four overs. RR restricted KKR to a modest 149/8.

Fastest fifties in IPL:

⦿ KL Rahul: 14 balls

⦿ Pat Cummins: 14 balls

⦿ Yusuf Pathan: 15 balls

⦿ Sunil Naraine: 15 balls

Yusuf Pathan: 15 balls ⦿ Sunil Naraine: 15 balls

