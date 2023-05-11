IPL News

Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history during KKR vs RR match

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Team Sportstar
11 May, 2023 21:50 IST
11 May, 2023 21:50 IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES

The 21-year old notched up his fifty off just 13 balls to achieve this feat. Jaiswal smacked 26 runs in the first over off KKR skipper Nitish Rana to kickstart a 150-run chase.

Jaiswal has now amassed more than 530 runs this season overtaking Ishan Kishan’s (516) record of most runs in an IPL season by an uncapped Indian player. Jaiswal is second behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (576 runs) in the highest run-getters list this season.

Earlier this season, Jaiswal became the joint-second fastest Indian to hit 1000 IPL runs after reaching the elite milestone in just 34 innings. Among Indians, only batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad had entered the club faster—in 31 innings.

In the first innings, Jaiswal’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, with 186 wickets, became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and ended up with four wickets for 25 runs in four overs. RR restricted KKR to a modest 149/8.

Fastest fifties in IPL:

  • ⦿ Yashasvi Jaiswal: 13 balls
  • ⦿ KL Rahul: 14 balls
  • ⦿ Pat Cummins: 14 balls
  • ⦿ Yusuf Pathan: 15 balls
  • ⦿ Sunil Naraine: 15 balls

More to follow..

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us