Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest ever wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Chahal achieved this feat with the wicket of KKR skipper Nitish Rana in his very first over over of the match. Chahal, who now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, has overtook Chennai Super Kings’ veteran Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets.

Chahal had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as the Royals reached the final.

Mumbai Indians’ Piyush Chawla (174), Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra (172) and RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the third, fourth and fifth places respectively in the top five wicket-takers in IPL.