Chahal becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL history, overtakes Bravo during KKR vs RR

Chahal, who now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, has overtook Chennai Super Kings’ veteran Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets.

Team Sportstar
11 May, 2023 20:19 IST
Chahal had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as the Royals reached the final.

Chahal had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as the Royals reached the final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest ever wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chahal achieved this feat with the wicket of KKR skipper Nitish Rana in his very first over over of the match. Chahal, who now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, has overtook Chennai Super Kings’ veteran Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets.

Mumbai Indians’ Piyush Chawla (174), Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra (172) and RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the third, fourth and fifth places respectively in the top five wicket-takers in IPL.

PlayerMatches Wickets EconomyIPL Teams
1Yuzvendra Chahal1431847.65Rajasthan Royals, Royal Chalengers Banalore, Mumbai Indians
2Dwayne Bravo1611838.38Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians
3Piyush Chawla1761747.85Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings 11 Punjab Punjab Kings)
4Amit Mishra 1601727.36Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers
5Ravichandran Ashwin 1951717.0Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Chennai Super Kings

