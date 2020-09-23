Videos

When Archer kicked Steve Smith out of the nets - RR vs CSK post-match press conference

Steve Smith revealed the secret to Jofra Archer's last-over exploits, while Stephen Fleming explained Dhoni's decision to come on later in the attack.

SHARJAH [UAE] 23 September, 2020 12:55 IST
