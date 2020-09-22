Videos IPL 2020: The romance of Sharjah and art of T20s As CSK gears up to meet RR in the very first IPL 2020 match in Sharjah, legends Madan Lal and Mudassar Nazar discuss India-Pakistan matches and the league. Team Sportstar Sharjah 22 September, 2020 00:10 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah 22 September, 2020 00:10 IST IPL 2020: The romance of Sharjah and art of T20s IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB - Head-to-head record IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Head-to-head record More Videos IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review Who will win the MI vs CSK opener? Fans weigh in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-to-head record in numbers IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020 IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!