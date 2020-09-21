IPL 2020: Ashwin confirms his "scan reports are pretty encouraging"

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that he is doing quite alright, having earlier picked up an injury in the IPL 2020 match against the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.



"I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," tweeted the 34-year-old.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. #IPL2020 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Ashwin, after bowling just six deliveries and picking up two wickets, had suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball.

He seemed to be in pain as he walked off the field along with team physio Patrick Farhart. The India international was later spotted watching the match in a sling.