Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Ashwin confirms his "scan reports are pretty encouraging" Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball. Team Sportstar Dubai 21 September, 2020 21:01 IST Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin was named the 'CRED Power Player of the Match' in an IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. - BCCI / IPL Team Sportstar Dubai 21 September, 2020 21:01 IST Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that he is doing quite alright, having earlier picked up an injury in the IPL 2020 match against the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday."I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," tweeted the 34-year-old. I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. #IPL2020— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020 Ashwin, after bowling just six deliveries and picking up two wickets, had suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball. He seemed to be in pain as he walked off the field along with team physio Patrick Farhart. The India international was later spotted watching the match in a sling. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos