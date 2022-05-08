Videos CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Chennai Super Kings takes on Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of IPL 2022 on May 8. Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for from the fixture. Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai 08 May, 2022 12:06 IST CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai 08 May, 2022 12:06 IST CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos GT vs MI, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI DC vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RCB vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for