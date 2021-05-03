Videos IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 30 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 08:10 IST Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 08:10 IST IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss More Videos Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Match 25: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker Kane Williamson: I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Match 21: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker IPL 2021: COVID-19 crisis difficult to comprehend, says Chris Morris IPL 2021: Ferguson will push for selection, says Hussey IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: Match 20 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did