Videos SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: Here's all you need to know about the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 13:04 IST SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 13:04 IST SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022 updated Purple Cap list after GT vs DC: Umesh Yadav grabs top spot IPL 2022 updated Orange Cap list after GT vs DC: Buttler on top IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for