Videos

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI

IPL 2022: Here's all you need to know about the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2022 13:04 IST

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2022 13:04 IST
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022 updated Purple Cap list after GT vs DC: Umesh Yadav grabs top spot
IPL 2022 updated Orange Cap list after GT vs DC: Buttler on top
IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App