Jaydev Unadkat donates 10 per cent of IPL salary for medical resources

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat has decided to donate 10 per cent from his Indian Premier League salary of Rs 8.40 crore to help procure medical resources and essentials to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message on Twitter, the left-arm pacer said: "I would like to share something that I have been feeling over the last couple of weeks. Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are in this position to play cricket. I know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both.

"Yet, I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation. All I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times. It brings joy to many. My heart goes out to those affected in these times. Please stay strong. Let us all come together, contribute and help each other in whatever way we can."

Unadkat was one of the cricketers to have witnessed the first wave of the pandemic which clashed with the Ranji Trophy final in 2019-20. He had led Saurashtra to victory during the early days of the coronavirus.