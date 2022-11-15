Mumbai Indians and former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Pollard, who has been a part of the Mumbai squad for 13 seasons will now take up the role of the club’s batting coach.

The 35-year-old has seen it all with Mumbai Indians, clinching five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies in his stint with the side.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition,” Pollard said in a statement released by the IPL side.

“If I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons” he added.

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Pollard in the 2010 IPL auctions, beating Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bidding war that went upwards of $750,000.

The West Indian has been a talismanic figure within the Mumbai setup, playing 189 matches, scoring 3412 runs and also scalping 69 wickets.

But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him. In 11 matches, he managed to score just 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25.

Pollard, skipper Rohit Sharma’s usual deputy, has also captained the Mumbai side and has four wins out of a possible six.