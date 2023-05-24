IPL

Akash Madhwal equals Kumble’s record for least runs conceded for an IPL fifer

Madhwal’s miserly spell helped his side defend a competitive total of 182 as it made its way to Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 23:21 IST
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 23:21 IST
Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants.

Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Madhwal’s miserly spell helped his side defend a competitive total of 182 as it made its way to Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai Indians with an incredible 5/5 as he helped his side to an 81-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator in Chennai.

Madhwal eqaulled the record for least runs conceded for a fifer, set by Anil Kumble, whose 5/5 came against Rajasthan Royals in 2009. This is also the best bowling figure by a Mumbai Indians bowler, overtaking Lasith Malinga’s 5/13 from 2013 against Delhi Daredevils.

Also Read
IPL 2023 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator, to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday

Madhwal’s miserly spell helped his side defend a competitive total of 182 as it made its way to Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

The right-arm pacer began his wicket-haul by scalping LSG opener Prerak Mankad early in the innings. He would later on add the wickets of Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi.

His efforts were complemented by the suicidal running between the wicket by LSG, with Krunal Pandya’s men caught outside the crease thrice in their chase, including once by Madhwal himself.

Madhwal, who represents Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit, joined MI during the IPL 2022 season as a replacement signing for an injured Suryakumar Yadav. He was retained by the franchise for this edition at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Shubman Gill quashes RCB’s playoff hopes; GT vs RCB match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: Cameron Green’s century powers MI to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Rinku Singh’s heroics in vain as LSG pips KKR by 1 run; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

MI vs SRH in pictures, IPL 2023: RR eliminated after Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket victory

DC vs CSK in pictures, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings enters Playoffs

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us