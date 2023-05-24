Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai Indians with an incredible 5/5 as he helped his side to an 81-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator in Chennai.

Madhwal eqaulled the record for least runs conceded for a fifer, set by Anil Kumble, whose 5/5 came against Rajasthan Royals in 2009. This is also the best bowling figure by a Mumbai Indians bowler, overtaking Lasith Malinga’s 5/13 from 2013 against Delhi Daredevils.

Madhwal’s miserly spell helped his side defend a competitive total of 182 as it made its way to Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

The right-arm pacer began his wicket-haul by scalping LSG opener Prerak Mankad early in the innings. He would later on add the wickets of Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi.

Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club 👏🏾 @mipaltan@JioCinema — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023

His efforts were complemented by the suicidal running between the wicket by LSG, with Krunal Pandya’s men caught outside the crease thrice in their chase, including once by Madhwal himself.

Madhwal, who represents Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit, joined MI during the IPL 2022 season as a replacement signing for an injured Suryakumar Yadav. He was retained by the franchise for this edition at his base price of INR 20 lakh.