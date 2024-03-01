IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hires Lance Klusener as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants on Friday signed former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as its assistant coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

He will be teaming up with head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach S. Sriram.

𝘿𝙪𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙚 𝙖𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙙𝙤𝙨𝙩 💙🔥



Lance Klusener joins our coaching staff for the season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0GWVNFEEnV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 1, 2024

LSG has reached the IPL playoffs in both the seasons it has featured in since the inception in 2022. However, on both occasions, it has been ousted in the Eliminator.

Klusener is also the head coach of LSG’s South African franchise, the Durban’s Super Giants.

The 52-year-old has coached various teams across the world, including being the consultant coach for the Delhi and Tripura domestic sides.

He was also the batting coach of Mumbai Indians besides being associated with Delhi Capitals.

Last year, the South African guided Guyana Amazon Warriors to its maiden Caribbean Premier League title.

At the international level, he has guided Afghanistan besides being the batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | WPL 2024: Defending champion MI gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash

During his playing days, Klusener featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996-2004.

LSG gets its IPL 2024 campaign under way against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24.