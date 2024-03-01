DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik shine in commanding win over RBI

Veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as their side DY Patil Blue beats RBI by nine wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.

After opting to bat, RBI was bowled out for a paltry 112 in 19.4 overs. This despite an opening stand worth 45 between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Pranay Sharma. The chief wickettakers for Blue were Pariskshit Valsangkar (4-15) and Karsh Kothari (3-12).

In its response Blue cruised to its victory thanks to an unbroken second wicket stand between Dhawan (45 n.o.: 29b, 7x4, 1x6) and Karthik (36 n.o.: 21b, 6x4). Blue chased down the target in just 10.5 overs to finish on 113 for one.

In the other game played in the afternoon at the DY Patil University Ground, CAG outclassed Nirlon Sports Club by seven wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

Batting first Nirlon was shot out for a mere 98 in 15.5 overs. Only Jayesh Pokhar with an unbeaten 38 held firm. For CAG the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (4-25) and Writwick Chatterjee (3-25). In response CAG chased down the paltry score in just 8.3 overs to finish on 99 for three.

Earlier, India’s under-19 World Cup all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni starred with an all-round show for Jain Irrigation in its seven wicket win over BPCL at the DY Patil University Ground.

Kulkarni made an unbeaten 84 off 52 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes. He also picked up 1-22 in his three overs.

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium, Indian Oil chased down Mumbai Customs’ total of 142 for eight with six wickets thanks to Ankush Bains’ resourceful 50 off 49 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Saturday and Sunday are break days in the tournament. Action resumes on Monday.