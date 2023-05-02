Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami took four wickets in the PowerPlay against Delhi Capitals to put his side in control at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Shami’s PowerPlay figures (4/7) are the second-best by a bowler in IPL, only behind Ishant Shamra’s 5/12 for Deccan Chargers against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2012.

Shami became the seventh bowler in the history of the tournament to take four wickets in the opening six overs of a game.

The right-handed quick began by removing DC opener Phil Salt with the first ball of the game. This was the third time he has got a wicket in the first ball of a game, the most by any bowler in the tournament.

This was also his best-ever figures in IPL and also takes him to the top of the pile of the Purple Cap race.

