GT vs DC: Mohammed Shami records second-best PowerPlay figures in IPL

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami took four wickets in the PowerPlay against Delhi Capitals to put his side in control at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 02 May, 2023 20:02 IST
Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki/AP

Shami’s PowerPlay figures (4/7) are the second-best by a bowler in IPL, only behind Ishant Shamra’s 5/12 for Deccan Chargers against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2012.

Shami became the seventh bowler in the history of the tournament to take four wickets in the opening six overs of a game.

The right-handed quick began by removing DC opener Phil Salt with the first ball of the game. This was the third time he has got a wicket in the first ball of a game, the most by any bowler in the tournament.

This was also his best-ever figures in IPL and also takes him to the top of the pile of the Purple Cap race.

