IPL 2021: KKR players Narine, Russell arrive safely in Caribbean

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Andre Russell have safely arrived in the Caribbean following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

RELATED - Kiwi cricketers reach home

Narine and Russell along with West Indians who were part of the TV production in the suspended IPL reached the Caribbean, informed Windies Cricket on Sunday. Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave thanked the BCCI and IPL teams for arranging their safe travel.

"Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean.



We are grateful to the @BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly."



- CWI CEO @JohnnyGrave



@KKRiders pic.twitter.com/68ftnHRATq — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 9, 2021

“Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the @BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly,” Windies Cricket tweeted.

The IPL Governing Council and BCCI in an emergency meeting last week unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season.