IPL 2022: To Sanju Samson and his Royals - love from the batch of 2008

When Sanju Samson and his men take the field for the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, they will have a few special guests cheering for them from the stands.

Quite a few Indian members from Rajasthan Royals batch of 2008 which won the inaugural edition of the IPL have been invited by the franchise to watch the special game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Several sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchises have confirmed to Sportstar that about four to five players have already reached Ahmedabad and a few more are expected to reach the city by evening. It is understood that Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Asnodkar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Parag More and and a few others will be cheering for the current crop of Royals, motivating them to win.

“It is a big moment for the Royals. Under Shane Warne, the team scripted history in 2008 and after 14 years, they have reached another final. This definitely calls for celebration. The franchise is trying to get a few members from that team of 2008,” a source aware of the development said.

The class of 2008 had a perfect monitor in Shane Warne, who was more like an elder brother and mentor to all the players. After the auction, not many thought that Rajasthan Royals could make an impact in the tournament because it was packed with rookies and uncapped players, along with a few internationals - including Warne, who had announced his retirement from international cricket the previous year.

Rajasthan Royals fans arrive for the final in the 'Royals Fan Express' - a bus ride from Jaipur to Ahmedabad. - RAJASTHAN ROYALS

But during the course of the tournament, Warne ensured that he made heroes out of inexperienced, raw talents.

While the former cricketers will be there for the special moment, Royals’ supporters from Rajasthan arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, embarking on a bus journey from Jaipur - the home of the Royals.

In another show of support for the team ahead of its second-ever IPL final, the iconic Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur was lit in the pink shades of the Royals, bringing excitement to the visitors of the heritage site.

The franchise has left no stone unturned to celebrate the moment, over to Sanju and his men to bring the trophy home!