Rohit fined for slow over rate in Mumbai's defeat to Delhi

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh as his team maintained a slow over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” a statement issued by the IPL, said.

Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket loss in its opening match of the tournament.