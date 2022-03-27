IPL 2022 IPL Rohit fined for slow over rate in Mumbai's defeat to Delhi Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket loss in its opening match of the tournament, failing to defend 177. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 March, 2022 21:03 IST MI skipper Rohit Sharma after the defeat to Delhi. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 March, 2022 21:03 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh as his team maintained a slow over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. RELATED | Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel rescue act hands Delhi Capitals four-wicket over Mumbai Indians “As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” a statement issued by the IPL, said. Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket loss in its opening match of the tournament. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :