IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB batting consultant Bangar will join the RCB setup which hosts the likes of head coach Simon Katich and director of operations Mike Hesson in its coaching setup. Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 14:40 IST Bangar, who held the position of the Indian batting coach from 2014 until the 2019 World Cup will join Royal Challengers Bangalore as batting consultant ahead of the upcoming season. - TWITTER Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 14:40 IST Former India batsman Sanjay Bangar has been roped in as batting coach by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.The move will be Bangar's second coaching stint in the league, having previously coached the Kings XI Punjab for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. IPL 2021: Hesson pleased with Siraj, Sundar, Saini retention The 48-year-old also held the position of the Indian batting coach from 2014 until the 2019 World Cup before being replaced by Vikram Rathour. We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! Welcome aboard, Coach! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowARoyalChallenger pic.twitter.com/SWKLthSyXl— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 10, 2021 Bangar will join the RCB setup which hosts the likes of head coach Simon Katich and director of operations, Mike Hesson. IPL 2021 player retention: RCB releases Aaron Finch, Chris Morris RCB led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, had earlier released 10 players with the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, and Umesh Yadav among the names ahead of the 2021 season. The franchise will head into the 2021 IPL auction with a purse of ₹35.7 crore to fill the slots for 13 domestic and four overseas players. The auction is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai.