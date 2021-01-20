IPL 2021 player retention: RCB releases Aaron Finch, Chris Morris

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday released Aaron Finch and Chris Morris for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June.

While it has maintained its core group, the team has let go of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana. The franchise will have some buying to do in the auction next month to find replacements for Dale Steyn, who pulled out, and retired Parthiv Patel.

The Virat Kohli-led side made the Playoffs in IPL 2020, having finished fourth on the league table with 14 points from as many matches. However, it lost by six wickets to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to crash out of the tournament.



IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.