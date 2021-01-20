Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 player retention: RCB releases Aaron Finch, Chris Morris Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday released Aaron Finch and Chris Morris for IPL 2021. Team Sportstar Kolkata 20 January, 2021 18:07 IST Aaron Finch has been released by RCB. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 20 January, 2021 18:07 IST Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday released Aaron Finch and Chris Morris for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June.While it has maintained its core group, the team has let go of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana. The franchise will have some buying to do in the auction next month to find replacements for Dale Steyn, who pulled out, and retired Parthiv Patel.READ: Harbhajan Singh's contract with CSK endsThe Virat Kohli-led side made the Playoffs in IPL 2020, having finished fourth on the league table with 14 points from as many matches. However, it lost by six wickets to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to crash out of the tournament.IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.THE PLAYERS RETAINED: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.PLAYERS RELEASED: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann. OPTED OUT: Dale Steyn. RETIRED: Parthiv Patel Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos