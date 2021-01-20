IPL 2021 retention: Harbhajan Singh's contract with CSK ends

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday confirmed that his contract with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to an end.



"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..," the 40-year-old tweeted.

READ | Michael Clarke: Australia needed a bit more attitude to defeat India in Brisbane

The MS Dhoni-led side had picked him up for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the auctions ahead of IPL 2018.

Singh, on September 4, last year, had announced that he won't be participating in IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

The Jalandhar-born cricketer has had a wonderful IPL career, having snapped up 150 wickets in 160 matches, at an average of 26.44. He has best match figures of 5/18.