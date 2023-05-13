SRH vs LSG: Pooran, Stoinis smash Abhishek Sharma for 31-run over

Lucknow Super Giants batters Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Abhishek Sharma for 31 runs in an over at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Hyderabad on Saturday. This is the joint-most runs conceded by a bowler in IPL 2023.

Stoinis started the over with a 100-metre six down the ground following a full toss from Abhishek. The Aussie batter smashed another six, following a wide, before he holed out at long off in the third ball.

West Indies batter Pooran took no time to settle down as he carted Abhishek for three more sixes, with the first one going as far as 105 metres.

Abhishek now holds the dubious record for most runs conceded in an over in this edition of IPL along with Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans and Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians.