IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier reach home after completing mandatory isolation

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier have returned to their respective cities after completing 10 days of mandatory isolation.

“Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health,” a BCCI official in know of things told PTI on Monday.

ALSO READ - KKR players Narine, Russell arrive safely in Caribbean

The two cricketers were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the IPL bio-bubble. Tamil Nadu’s Chakravarthy contracted the infection after going for some medical scans. Subsequently, two of his team-mates, Warrier and Prasidh Krishna, also contracted COVID-19.

Warrier’s interaction with Delhi Capitals veteran Amit Mishra led to the veteran being found positive as well, leading to the league’s suspension. “They will undergo RT-PCR tests in Chennai and Kerala respectively,” he added.

Neither Chakravarthy nor Warrier showed any major symptoms for the infection.

New Zealander’s Tim Seifert, another COVID positive KKR recruit, is still in isolation. The IPL was suspended on May 4.