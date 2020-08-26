Cricket IPL IPL VPS Healthcare to conduct 20k plus COVID Tests during IPL The 20,000 tests will include “all players, support staff of the franchisees, BCCI officials and IPL stakeholders PTI Dubai 26 August, 2020 15:26 IST All players and staff members of the teams are being tested on days 1, 3 and 6 before they are being allowed to enter the bio bubble. - SRH Twitter PTI Dubai 26 August, 2020 15:26 IST The BCCI has recruited VPS Healthcare as the official COVID-19 testing agency for the upcoming IPL, where more than 20,000 tests will be conducted for nearly three months.As per a press release sent by the company, the 20,000 tests will include “all players, support staff of the franchisees, BCCI officials and IPL stakeholders.” IPL 2020: Here's where eight Indian Premier League teams are staying in UAE “We are also in discussion with the BCCI on the provision of providing other allied support medical services in line with the requirement for the conduct of the tournament,” the release further stated.All players and staff members of the teams are being tested on days 1, 3 and 6 before they are being allowed to enter the bio bubble.After that players and others are supposed to be tested every fifth day throughout the course of the tournament. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos