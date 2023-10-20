Iqbal Abdullah announces retirement from competitive cricket

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Iqbal Abdullah announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on Friday.

Abdullah made his First Class (FC) debut for Mumbai during the 2007/08 season and went on to make 71 appearances through his career, scoring 2641 runs and taking 220 wickets.

He was known for his handy lower-middle order contributions with the bat, scoring three FC centuries in the process.

The 33-year-old who hails from Azamgarh was part of the World Cup winning Indian U-19 team in 2008, managing 13 wickets in the tournament.

After his tryst with Mumbai, the left-arm-spinner also played for Mizoram, Sikkim, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

“With a heavy heart, time has come to say good bye, good bye to this competitive game, which gave me great recognition, exposure and made me who I am today,” he wrote on X.

“I am blessed with lovely family and friends who stood beside me in every moment of my time. Hanging boots is never easy but everything has its time,” he added.