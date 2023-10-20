MagazineBuy Print

Iqbal Abdullah announces retirement from competitive cricket

Abdullah made his First Class (FC) debut for Mumbai during the 2007/08 season and went on to make 71 appearances through his career, scoring 2641 runs and taking 220 wickets.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 16:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai cricket player Iqbal Abdullah during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 04, 2016, ahead of the Irani Cup cricket match between Mumbai and Rest of India.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai cricket player Iqbal Abdullah during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 04, 2016, ahead of the Irani Cup cricket match between Mumbai and Rest of India. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai cricket player Iqbal Abdullah during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 04, 2016, ahead of the Irani Cup cricket match between Mumbai and Rest of India. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Iqbal Abdullah announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on Friday.

Abdullah made his First Class (FC) debut for Mumbai during the 2007/08 season and went on to make 71 appearances through his career, scoring 2641 runs and taking 220 wickets.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1

He was known for his handy lower-middle order contributions with the bat, scoring three FC centuries in the process.

The 33-year-old who hails from Azamgarh was part of the World Cup winning Indian U-19 team in 2008, managing 13 wickets in the tournament.

After his tryst with Mumbai, the left-arm-spinner also played for Mizoram, Sikkim, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

“With a heavy heart, time has come to say good bye, good bye to this competitive game, which gave me great recognition, exposure and made me who I am today,” he wrote on X.

“I am blessed with lovely family and friends who stood beside me in every moment of my time. Hanging boots is never easy but everything has its time,” he added.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

