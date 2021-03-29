Cricket Cricket Irfan Pathan tests positive for COVID-19 A couple of days ago, Irfan Pathan's elder brother Yusuf, too, had tested positive for the virus. Irfan had also featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 March, 2021 22:25 IST Irfan Pathan tested positive for COVID-19. - V. V. Subrahmanyam Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 March, 2021 22:25 IST Irfan Pathan has become the fourth Indian player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. RELATED| Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19 In a statement on Twitter, the former India fast bowler said," I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested. Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health." pic.twitter.com/4E7agmuQl1— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 29, 2021 Irfan's elder brother, Yusuf, had contracted the virus a couple of days ago. Sachin Tendulkar and S. Badrinath have also tested positive. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.