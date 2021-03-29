Irfan Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Irfan Pathan has become the fourth Indian player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series.

In a statement on Twitter, the former India fast bowler said," I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested. Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."

pic.twitter.com/4E7agmuQl1 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 29, 2021

Irfan's elder brother, Yusuf, had contracted the virus a couple of days ago. Sachin Tendulkar and S. Badrinath have also tested positive.