IND v WI: Ishan Kishan to open for India, says Rohit

Ishan Kishan will open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma for the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday.

In a media conference on the eve of the opening fixture, India captain Rohit confirmed that with Mayank Agarwal still in mandatory quarantine, "Ishan Kishan is the only option" available for the opening role.

"Unless there is an injury of course. We have a training today..." Rohit said on Saturday.

Ishan was initially not a part of the Indian ODI team, but with three players - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad - testing positive for COVID-19, he was drafted into the side.

The new India captain said that he "will have to take it from where Virat left" and also admitted that the team does not want to rush things with Kuldeep Yadav, who returns to the team after a long injury lay-off.

More to follow...