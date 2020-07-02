Anderson, Stokes made ball talk in warm-up game - James Bracey

England seamers James Anderson and Ben Stokes “made the ball talk” during the first day of a warm-up contest between members of the Test squad chosen for the three-Test series against West Indies, according to batsman James Bracey.

Bracey, who plays for Gloucestershire, scored 85 as his team - led by Jos Buttler - finished Day One on 287 for 5.

Anderson bowled 18 overs in the day and took 2 for 49, while Stokes bowled eight wicketless overs, giving away 20 runs. Brothers Craig Overton (2 for 32) and Jamie Overton (1 for 25) were the other wicket-takers.

The first Test between England and the West Indies begins on July 8 at Ageas Bowl.

‘Tough periods’

“There was a long spell from Jimmy at the start of the day and another through the middle as well so it was really nice to be able to combat one of the world’s best and know that I’ve got the capabilities to get through those tough periods. Ben Stokes and Jimmy made it talk,” Bracey was quoted as saying by Press Association.

ALSO READ | 'Talismanic' Stokes will do a great job as captain - coach

Commenting on Dan Lawrence, who scored a half-century (58), he said: “I played with Dan all winter, I went to India with him before Christmas and he was with the Lions in Australia.”

“He was outrageous when we went over there. He’s really good at going through the gears but it’s really important to know he’s got a really good defensive game that comes with it. He’s definitely got the technique to go with it and today we saw more of that as he was able to get into his stride.”

The contest is being played in a sanitised environment, in front of empty stands. Bowlers are not allowed to shine the ball using saliva. Bracey admitted it felt strange. “It was very, very quiet obviously and strange for all of us,” he said.

“There were a couple of suggestions: getting crowd noise in like the football, maybe getting music in between overs.

“Hopefully the [England and Wales Cricket Board] and Cricket West Indies can come up with something that might help the cause.”