Ranji Trophy: Half-centuries from Pundir, Khajuria lift J&K to 340

A late strike by Abid Mushtaq helped Jammu & Kashmir reduce Haryana to 2 for 1 after the home team was 340 all out on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, J&K rode on half-centuries from Shubham Singh Pundir (84) and Shubham Khajuria (62) besides useful contributions from captain Parvez Rasool (49) and Ram Dayal (43) to post a good total.

For the visiting team, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia did a good job, picking up seven wickets.

Medium-pacer Ajit Chahal struck an early blow for Haryana, dismissing opener Suryansh Raina (14) before some substantial partnerships helped J&K’s cause.

After the second wicket fell at 64 when Jiyaad Magrey got out for 18, Khajuria and Pundir were involved in a 66-run stand for the third wicket. The left-handed Pundir then added 80 runs with the skipper Rasool (49).

However, Haryana hit back strongly to reduce the home side to 249 for 7 before Pundir and the lower-order including Ram Dayal (43) and Abid Mushtaq (29 not out) ensured that the total went past 350-mark.

Pundir hit 10 fours in his 183-ball knock and looked set to get a ton before Haryana captain Harshal Patel bowled him.

When Haryana batted, Abid Mushtaq struck with his fourth ball, having Himanshu Rana got by Suryansh Raina for a duck.