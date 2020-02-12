Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Half-centuries from Pundir, Khajuria lift J&K to 340 Jammu & Kashmir rode on half-centuries from Shubham Singh Pundir and Shubham Khajuria to post 340, before Haryana was reduced to 2 for 1 at the end of day's play. PTI Jammu 12 February, 2020 19:09 IST Parvez Rasool-led J&K has the upper hand against Haryana. - B. Jothi Ramalingam PTI Jammu 12 February, 2020 19:09 IST A late strike by Abid Mushtaq helped Jammu & Kashmir reduce Haryana to 2 for 1 after the home team was 340 all out on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match on Wednesday.Electing to bat, J&K rode on half-centuries from Shubham Singh Pundir (84) and Shubham Khajuria (62) besides useful contributions from captain Parvez Rasool (49) and Ram Dayal (43) to post a good total.For the visiting team, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia did a good job, picking up seven wickets.Medium-pacer Ajit Chahal struck an early blow for Haryana, dismissing opener Suryansh Raina (14) before some substantial partnerships helped J&K’s cause.After the second wicket fell at 64 when Jiyaad Magrey got out for 18, Khajuria and Pundir were involved in a 66-run stand for the third wicket. The left-handed Pundir then added 80 runs with the skipper Rasool (49).However, Haryana hit back strongly to reduce the home side to 249 for 7 before Pundir and the lower-order including Ram Dayal (43) and Abid Mushtaq (29 not out) ensured that the total went past 350-mark.Pundir hit 10 fours in his 183-ball knock and looked set to get a ton before Haryana captain Harshal Patel bowled him.When Haryana batted, Abid Mushtaq struck with his fourth ball, having Himanshu Rana got by Suryansh Raina for a duck.Brief scores (at end of day 1)Jammu & Kashmir 340 all out in 87 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 84, Shubham Kajuria 62, Parvez Rasool 49, Ram Dayal 43; Rahul Tewatia 7/98) vs Haryana 2 for 1 in 1.4 overs.At Guwahati: Tripura 387 for 7 in 89 overs (AA Sinha 90, M B Mura Singh 82 batting, Pratyush Singh 63, Milind 53; Ranjeet Mali 4/91) vs Assam.At Baramati: Maharashtra 207 all out in 49.4 overs (A Palkar 60, V V More 59, N S Shaikh 47; Agrim Tiwari 3/49, Pradeep Chamoli 3/52) vs Uttarakhand 112 for 3 in 38 overs (Kamal 51 batting, Vaibhav Bhatt 33; SS Bachhav 2/26).At Cuttack: Odisha 205 for 4 in 89 overs (Debasish Samantray 67 batting, Anurag Sarangi 65; Ashish Kumar 3/41) vs Jharkhand.At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 179 all out in 52.1 overs (Amandeep Khare 97; Raushan Raj 4/53) vs Services 81 for 3 in 25.3 overs (Mumtaz Qadir 31; Puneet Datey 2/31). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos