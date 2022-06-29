Bumrah set to lead India in rescheduled fifth England Test

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Indian team for the fifth Test against England after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the fixture after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have indicated that with Rohit yet to recover, the team management plans to go ahead with Bumrah as the captain at Edgbaston. Since 1987, no fast bowler - Kapil Dev was the last - has led India in Tests. Earlier this year, the fast bowler was appointed the vice-captain of the team for the limited overs series against South Africa, and this time, he will have to don the captain's hat as both Rohit and KL Rahul, who was originally named the vice-captain but was ruled out due to an injury, are unavailable for the fixture.

READ | England has sounded 'alarm bells' with New Zealand whitewash - McCullum

However, a formal announcement from the BCCI is awaited. The Indian team did its training in Birmingham on Wednesday under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid, who had a close look at the wicket. In the absence of Rohit, other members of the team batted in the nets in a bid to get ready for red-ball challenge after almost four months.