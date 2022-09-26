Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker’s end to get the last wicket and ensure India a clean sweep in the ODI series against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami in an interaction with Sportstar felt that the run out was well within the ICC rules and backed her fellow Indian.

The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years 🥺



Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and a victorious farewell

“Do you think that Deepti or our team have done something that has never happened before? Was it something against the law of the game? Everything that happened was within the rules of the game.” she said.

Deepti, who arrived with the Indian team Monday morning, highlighted that they had warned Dean multiple times before running her out at the non striker ‘s end. Jhulan when asked about this, said she hadn’t seen this first hand but witnessed Dean stepping out a number of times before the appeal.

“I wouldn’t be able to comment on that because I was standing far away, so Deepti will be the best person to talk about it. But it’s a fact that Dean was stepping out several times and even the television footage will show that. Even when Renuka (Singh Thakur) was bowling, she had stepped out a few times, so it was happening for a bit.” Jhulan added.