Jio Cricket Stadium offered to Indian women's national team

Nita Ambani, India’s first woman at the International Olympic Committee and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, has offered the Jio Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the country's women cricketers.

The stadium's cricket facilities can be availed to conduct trials, camps and host competitive matches, throughout the year. The entire process will be free of cost for the Indian women's national team.

READ | Jio named title sponsor for 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge

Furthermore, women's cricketers can now benefit from the amenities for rehabilitation and sports science available at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai.

Commenting on her support for women’s cricket, Nita said: "Indian women's cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls."

"Players like Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead,” she added.