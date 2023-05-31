FIR filed against JKCA official for age fraud during playing days

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against former first-class cricketer Majid Dar in relation to an age fraud case during his playing days for Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar, who is now the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s Srinagar in-charge and reports directly to the BCCI-appointed three-member committee, played 37 first-class, 17 List A, and five T20s for J&K between 2000 and 2013.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 420, 467, and 471 of the RPC vide number 26/2023/794, on May 25, 2023, following an initial investigation conducted by the police’s Economic Offences Wing.

According to the FIR report, which Sportstar has seen, the complaint against Dar was filed by the former Chief Executive Officer of JKCA in 2021, while the police have now found evidence suggesting a prima facie fraud case against Dar, leading to the registration of the FIR.

According to the FIR report, “During the probe, prima facie has been established that the accused, Majid Yaqub Dar, son of Mohammad Yaqub Dar and resident of Ishber Nishat Srinagar, submitted a fake/forged D.O.B certificate while registering himself for playing cricket in the BCCI-sponsored National tournament during the year 2012-2013. The act of omission and commission on the part of the accused prima facie discloses the commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 467, and 471 of the RPC. The case has been registered at the Economic Offence Wing (Crime Branch) Kashmir, and the investigation has been entrusted to Mohammad Amin Gatoo.”

Dar has been serving as the JKCA Srinagar Incharge since June 16, 2021. Brigadier (retd.) Anil Gupta, who is in-charge of the three-member JKCA committee appointed by the BCCI, however, calls this process a ‘witch-hunting’.

“There is no age bar for Ranji Trophy, and using a false birth certificate is immaterial. Secondly, according to the documents shown by Majid Dar, his parents were married in 1973, wherein, it was alleged by the then CEO, he was born in 1970,” Brigadier Gupta told Sportstar.

“Majid Dar was the whistle-blower in matters related to wrongdoings in the JKCA. Possibly, he is being harassed for that,” Gupta said.

Dar, however, wasn’t available for comments at the time of publishing the story.