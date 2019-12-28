Cricket Cricket Joe Root and Jos Buttler latest England players to be hit by sickness England captain Joe Root and keeper Jos Buttler joined England’s lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park. PTI centurion 28 December, 2019 15:33 IST Buttler did not take the field at the start of play because he was feeling “unwell”. - Getty Images PTI centurion 28 December, 2019 15:33 IST England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England’s lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday.Buttler did not take the field at the start of play because he was feeling “unwell”. Jonny Bairstow kept wicket and was due to keep the gloves at least until lunch. Root was on the field at the start but left before the morning drinks break. An England spokesman said both Root and Buttler remained at the ground but were in quarantine. READ| South Africa vs England: Archer involved in no-ball controversyIllness has swept through the touring party, with Jack Leach, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remaining in quarantine at the team hotel on Saturday together with two members of the support staff. Ollie Pope had recovered enough to travel to the ground and was expected to train during the day. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.