Archer says he was racially abused after England's loss to New Zealand

Jofra Archer has claimed he was racially abused by a member of the crowd as England lost the first Test to New Zealand by an innings and 65 runs.

The opening match of England's two-Test series against the Black Caps ended in a heavy loss in Mount Maunganui, as Neil Wagner took 5-44 to decimate what was left of the tourists' batting order on Monday.

Archer - who had bowling figures of 1-107 in New Zealand's innings as the hosts declared on 615-9 - put on a stand with Sam Curran (29 not out) in an attempt to rescue a draw, but the 24-year-old eventually succumbed to Wagner on 30.

The Barbados-born paceman then stated afterwards he heard racist insults directed at him from a person in the crowd at the Bay Oval.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

England rounds off its tour of New Zealand with a second and final Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton.