Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on Monday

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a procedure to his right hand following a scan and subsequent consultant review since he returned to the UK on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the ECB, the fast bowler has also had a further injection for the right elbow injury that had seen him declared unfit for selection for the current ODI series versus India.

"The procedure on Jofra’s hand will take place on Monday (March 29) so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection. Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The injury was managed by the ECB’s medical team through the tour and it did not impact on his availability," the statement read.

"Further investigation and a specialist opinion was sought upon his return to the UK and, in conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term. Further detail will be provided in due course."