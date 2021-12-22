Jofra Archer ruled out of England's tour of West Indies

England pace ace Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the West Indies tour after he underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow in London recently.

"The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow. A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining winter series," a statement by the ECB said.

The 26-year-old has not played international cricket since the visit to India in March. The England team, which is currently playing The Ashes in Australia, will tour the Caribbeans in March next year.