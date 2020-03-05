Harbhajan Singh would like to join Jonty Rhodes for a swim!

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is in the mood for a swim!

Retweeting South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes, who had posted a picture of himself taking a dip in river Ganga, the 39-year-old, who will soon be turning out in CSK's colours in IPL 2020, said: "You have seen more India than me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. Next time take me along."

You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020

Rhodes, 50, will be spending quite a few days in India with the Road Safety World Series and the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin in a few days from now.

While he will be donning the captain's hat for the South Africa Legends at the World Series T20 staring in Mumbai on Saturday, Rhodes will also be doubling up as Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach.

READ | Women's T20 World Cup: India enters maiden final after semifinal washout against England

Rhodes was previously associated with defending champion Mumbai Indians, where he served as a fielding coach between 2009 and 2017.

Rhodes, who was also seen riding on a cart in another tweet, has a special connection with India, as he has named his 2016-born daughter after the country.