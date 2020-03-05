Cricket Cricket Harbhajan Singh would like to join Jonty Rhodes for a swim! Jonty Rhodes will be spending quite a few days in India with the Road Safety World Series and the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin shortly. Team Sportstar Rishikesh 05 March, 2020 11:57 IST Jonty Rhodes on a vacation in Rishikesh. - Twitter Team Sportstar Rishikesh 05 March, 2020 11:57 IST Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is in the mood for a swim! Retweeting South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes, who had posted a picture of himself taking a dip in river Ganga, the 39-year-old, who will soon be turning out in CSK's colours in IPL 2020, said: "You have seen more India than me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. Next time take me along." You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020 Rhodes, 50, will be spending quite a few days in India with the Road Safety World Series and the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin in a few days from now. While he will be donning the captain's hat for the South Africa Legends at the World Series T20 staring in Mumbai on Saturday, Rhodes will also be doubling up as Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach.READ | Women's T20 World Cup: India enters maiden final after semifinal washout against England Rhodes was previously associated with defending champion Mumbai Indians, where he served as a fielding coach between 2009 and 2017.Rhodes, who was also seen riding on a cart in another tweet, has a special connection with India, as he has named his 2016-born daughter after the country. Rush hour in Tapovan #iloveRishikesh pic.twitter.com/fcPjdK1wO7— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2020 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos