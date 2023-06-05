Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Hazlewood eases fears over long-term fitness

The 32-year-old is recovering from a side issue that cut short his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the latest in a string of injuries that have limited him to four Tests since January 2021.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 10:31 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Josh Hazlewood of Australia stretches during Australia’s training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.
FILE PHOTO: Josh Hazlewood of Australia stretches during Australia’s training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Josh Hazlewood of Australia stretches during Australia’s training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has moved to ease fears about his long-term fitness after being ruled out of this week’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval.

The 32-year-old is recovering from a side issue that cut short his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the latest in a string of injuries that have limited him to four Tests since January 2021.

ALSO READ
Australia favourites on paper but Indian players have edge in terms of match fitness: Shastri ahead of WTC final

“I am not playing test matches, but I am still bowling for close to 50 weeks of the year,” Hazlewood told Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“That’s the frustrating bit. Just bowling in the past week or so here in England, it feels a bit easier.

“You have a nice Dukes ball, there is a bit doing, you don’t have to break your back every ball as you do in India or Australia or somewhere else.

“Hopefully that plays into my hands a little bit.”

Michael Neser was called into the Australia squad for the WTC final on Sunday after Hazlewood failed a fitness test but Scott Boland is widely tipped to be the third paceman in the side when the match starts on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener

Head selector George Bailey said Hazlewood was “very, very close” to getting the nod for The Oval, suggesting the right-arm quick might well be selected for the opening Ashes test at Edgbaston starting on June 16.

Hazlewood admitted he was taking a cautious approach to the side injury ahead of what will be a six-test tour of England and did not rule out still being around for Australia’s next Ashes tour of England in 2027.

“You can get caught out a bit if you think too far ahead and where you will be in four years,” said Hazlewood, who has taken 222 wickets in 59 tests since his debut in 2014.

“I could still be playing then, I might not be. Being a fast bowler, not many walk off the field by their own choice. A lot of the time it comes through injury or your body has had enough.

“Sometimes it hits you at 33, 34, 35 or 36. It could be any time.”

Related Topics

Australia /

Indian Premier League /

IPL /

WTC final 2023 /

WTC /

WTC 2023 /

World Test Championship /

England /

Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Hazlewood eases fears over long-term fitness
    Reuters
  2. Benzema’s Real exit ‘surprise to everyone’, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. French Open: Jabeur ‘not so far’ from her best after injury-plagued season
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia’s Hazlewood eases fears over long-term fitness
    Reuters
  2. Australia favourites on paper but Indian players have edge in terms of match fitness: Shastri ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  3. It’s better to stay a bit underdone than overdone: Cummins on lack of game time ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  4. In England, you never feel in but you will have an intuition when to attack: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  5. Namibia beats Karnataka in second one-dayer, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Hazlewood eases fears over long-term fitness
    Reuters
  2. Benzema’s Real exit ‘surprise to everyone’, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. French Open: Jabeur ‘not so far’ from her best after injury-plagued season
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment