Josh Hull handed debut in England’s third Test against Sri Lanka

Josh Hull, a left-arm pacer, who was added to the squad ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, will replace Matthew Potts.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 16:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Josh Hull during a training session with England.
File image of Josh Hull during a training session with England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
File image of Josh Hull during a training session with England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England made one change to its playing XI from the second Test by handing a maiden cap to seamer Josh Hull for the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval starting on Friday.

The host has an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be aiming for a cleansweep.

Leicestershire’s Hull, a left-arm pacer, who was added to the squad ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, will replace Matthew Potts.

England playing XI
Dan Lawrence, ⁠Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook (vice-captain), ⁠Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, ⁠Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
