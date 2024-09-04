Josh Hull handed debut in England’s third Test against Sri Lanka

England made one change to its playing XI from the second Test by handing a maiden cap to seamer Josh Hull for the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval starting on Friday.

The host has an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be aiming for a cleansweep.

Leicestershire’s Hull, a left-arm pacer, who was added to the squad ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, will replace Matthew Potts.

