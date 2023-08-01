MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Kane Williamson racing against time for ODI World Cup 2023

The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and underwent surgery in early April that made him doubtful for the World Cup.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 16:48 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets.
FILE PHOTO: Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Recovering New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returned to the net on Tuesday to face throwdowns keeping alive his faint hopes of playing the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and underwent surgery in early April that made him doubtful for the World Cup.

Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets with the caption, “Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws.”

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is among those who have not given up hopes of Williamson’s participation in the showpiece event in October-November.

“Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it’s unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don’t want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still,” Stead said in April.

Media reports in New Zealand said Williamson, who guided the team to the final of the 2019 World Cup, would still travel to India even if in a mentor’s capacity.

New Zealand faces England in the October 5 tournament opener in Ahmedabad in a rematch of the 2019 final, which it lost on a now-scrapped boundary countback rule. 

