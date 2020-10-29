Kapil Dev in good health, appears in video

Kapil Dev appeared in good health as he greeted his India team-mates from the 1983 World Cup with a video, four days after he was discharged from a hospital in New Delhi.

Kapil was in good spirits as he expressed eagerness to meet his old friends and clarified he was feeling fine. He thanked everyone for their wishes. “Thank you for your wishes once again, and your concern. I hope we will meet as soon as possible. This year is about to end, but the start will be even better. Love you all,” he said.

Kapil, 61, was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi last week after having suffered a heart attack.

A true leader @therealkapildevshared this video with the 1983 World Cup teammates. He is indeed raring to go. Spoke to him and found him as enthusiastic and spirited as always. “Stay safe and blessed “ is his message to all Love you Mr Dev pic.twitter.com/NEdwwRgvcb — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) October 29, 2020

His condition was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr. Mathur, director of cardiology department at the hospital.