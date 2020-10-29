Cricket

Kapil Dev in good health, appears in video

Kapil was in good spirits as he expressed eagerness to meet his team-mates from the 1983 World Cup.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 October, 2020 15:08 IST

India's first World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev. - V. V. KRISHNAN

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 October, 2020 15:08 IST

Kapil Dev appeared in good health as he greeted his India team-mates from the 1983 World Cup with a video, four days after he was discharged from a hospital in New Delhi.

Kapil was in good spirits as he expressed eagerness to meet his old friends and clarified he was feeling fine. He thanked everyone for their wishes. “Thank you for your wishes once again, and your concern. I hope we will meet as soon as possible. This year is about to end, but the start will be even better. Love you all,” he said.

Kapil, 61, was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi last week after having suffered a heart attack.

 

His condition was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr. Mathur, director of cardiology department at the hospital.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos